GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ghana has NOT recorded a case of Ebola

On the African continent, Congo and Guniea have recorded new cases of Ebola

News reports on social media claimed that Ghana has recorded a case of Ebola amid a resurgence from the West African countries of Guinea and, Congo.



On February 7, 2021, the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) declared the emergence of a new case of Ebola in their country. According to authorities, it was detected in Butembo, a city in North Kivu Province, where a previous outbreak was declared in June of last year.



Officials from the Congolese Health Ministry said it took samples from a patient who started experiencing Ebola-like symptoms and had begun treatment at a health centre.



According to the officials, the patient who has since passed away was also the wife of an Ebola survivor.



The World Health Organization (WHO) on the other hand has issued an alert to six African countries requesting them to remain on the lookout for potential cases of Ebola.



It is in this light that a number of reports on social media are alleging that Ghana has recorded a case of Ebola in the country and that Health Authorities were trying to suppress information from the general public.



Checks by GhanaWeb Factcheck Desk to the website; news.af.feednews.com where the report was first shared showed its original link to the site has since been deleted as at the time of filing this report.



To further ascertain the claims, additional further checks by GhanaWeb revealed that Ghana’s Health Ministry has issued a circular refuting the claims as false and has asked the general public to disregard the reports.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in a response issued a fake news alert on its social media platform on Twitter on February 17, 2021.



“Ghana has not recorded any case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). However, the country is on high alert after Guinea, a West African neighbour, confirmed seven cases of EVD. Disregard the news circulating that Ghana has confirmed a case,” the post read.



See the post below:





Ghana has not recorded any case of Ebola Virus Disease(EVD). However the country is on high alert after Guinea, a West African neighbor, confirmed seven cases of EVD.

Disregard the news circulating that Ghana has confirmed a case. pic.twitter.com/3NC1QRsSga — Ghana Health Service Official (@_GHSofficial) February 17, 2021

