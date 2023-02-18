GhanaWeb Factcheck: Christian Atsu's passport found at site of his apartment?

General News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

There are multiple reports from Turkey announcing among other things that Ghana international Christian Atsu has died from the earthquake incident of February 6, 2023.



A number of Turkish journalists and media houses have reported the news, even though GhanaWeb is unable to report same until the club announces the development.



The last property of Atsu that was reportedly found at the site of the accident, that is at his apartment in Hatay, were two pairs of shoes, according to his agent Nana Sechere, who is currently in Turkey helping in the search.



Atsu's passport found?



However, late Friday eveing, a photo went viral of what is purportedly the passport of the 31-year-old.



There are two passports with one showing the biodata page of the player's Ghanaian passport while the second passport shows a page with his American visa stamp.



A look at the surroundings of the said photo shows that it has some amount of rubble suggesting strongly that it is indeed at the site of his apartment.



GhanaWeb Factcheck desk run a google reverse image for the photo and it happened that the photo is a recent upload on the internet.



Verdict: There is strong evidence from the above to conclude that these are legal travelling documents of the missing Ghanaian player.



