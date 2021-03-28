GhanaWeb FactCheck: Did Roads Minister Amoako-Attah lay causes of accidents on drivers?

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Claim:



A piece of information on the @Joy997FM Twitter handle on March 23, 2021, indicated that the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah, had attributed the cause of accidents in the country to drivers.



Explanation:



"Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta is blaming drivers for the significant increase in road accidents.



"The minister argues that the construction of good roads will lead to more fatalities due to driver indiscipline and over speeding... #JoySMS," the @Joy997FM tweet said.



This came on the back of a comment by Kobena Mensah Wisdom Woyome, the Member of Parliament for South Tongu in the Volta region, on the accident situation in the country, reports Joy FM.





