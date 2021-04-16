GhanaWeb Exclusive: Ntim Fordjour appointed deputy Minister of Education

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

John Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament for Assin South constituency has been nominated by President Akufo-Addo as Deputy Minister of Education, GhanaWeb can confirm.



A list of the appointees available to GhanaWeb indicates that Ntim Fordjour has his works for his constituency and the country recognized with a deputy ministerial post.



Barring a last-minute change, Ntim Fordjour will move to the Education Ministry to assist substantive minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum implement government’s policies for the education sector.



John Ntim Fordjour, who is a second term Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency has a multifaceted academic background in Mineral Engineering, Economic Policy Management and Foreign Policy.



Gifty Twum Ampofo who was one of two deputies to Matthew Opoku Prempeh has meanwhile retained her position.



The Finance Ministry will have three deputies, namely, Abena Osei Asare, Charles Adu Baohen and John Kumah.



Alan Kyerematen, the Minister for Trade and Industy will be assisted by Dokua Asiamah Adjei,Okyere Baafi and Herbert Krapa.



Below is a brief background information about John Ntim Fordjour



Born in Assin Kruwa on May 28, 1986, and raised in the same village till the age of 16, John Ntim Fordjour studied Science in Assin Manso SHS, and was admitted to George Grant University of Mines & Technology (UMaT) at age 17 where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Mineral Engineering at age 21.



Shortly after national service, Fordjour began his mining career as a Senior Training Officer in charge of Learning and Development at Gold Fields Ghana Ltd, Tarkwa Mine. In this role, he was responsible for the administration of Learning & Development function of the mine and assisted in the development of effective learning and training policies and systems. His exceptional dedication and competent delivery was soon recognised with an elevation to the role of Human Resources Superintendent for the same blue chip mining firm responsible for the management of the HR function for the 4500 multicultural employees and contractors at the mine. Key among his achievements in this role includes his leadership in the delivery of Owner Maintenance Project (OMP), a major change management project which transitioned into the setting up of a newly establised Heavy Maintenance & Equipment (HME) Department with 485 expatriate and critical local staff .



By providing mining and petroleum support services and security services through his private firms, Ntim Fordjour had employed 120 staff at age 25.



Ntim Fordjour has a Master of Arts Degree (MA) in Economic Policy Management from University of Ghana, Legon and Postgraduate Certificate in Governance and Anti-Corruption Methods from Georgetown University, Washington D.C. He is currently at the concluding stage of his PhD in Political Science (Foreign Policy Specialisation) with University of Ghana, Legon and will soon be defending his thesis.



In the 8th Parliament, Ntim Fordjour serves on the Appointments Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee. In the 7th Parliament, he was Chairman for Ghana-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Association and served as the Vice Chairman of Parliament's Standing Committee on Members Holding Offices of Profit, as well as Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

In 2019, he was appointed as Member of the Governing Board of Ghana Integrated Iron & Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) and subsequently became the Acting Board Chairman for same.



Renowned for his consistent and bold advocacy in resistance to the pressures of LGBTQI practices into the fabric Ghana's societal values, Ntim Fordjour is also an ardent advocate for Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.



Ntim Fordjour is a minister of the gospel and serves as Senior Pastor of VBCI Higher Heights Sanctuary, East Legon.



He is married to the beautiful Tracy and blessed with 3 kids.