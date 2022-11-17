GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: Nominees for Youth Edition to be announced on Nov. 18

General News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

After weeks of perusing the numerous nominations filed by the public for this year’s GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, organisers of the prestigious scheme are set to unveil the list of nominees on Friday, November 18.



Dubbed ‘The Youth Edition’ and themed ‘The Future is Now’, this year’s is highly youth-centred as it seeks to reward the youth who have played instrumental roles in various capacities. The nominees for the sixteen categories covering all facets of the Ghanaian society are persons from age 15 to age 35.



Having received hundreds of nominations for each category and handed with the responsibility of thoroughly reviewing and shortlisting to five persons for every category, the board has described the process as competitive and is looking forward to witnessing a successful second edition.



“It has been interesting working on the nominees that came through for this year's award. I must say the Board did not have an easy task due to the calibre of persons nominated by virtue of the things they have put out,” said Edward Smith, Chairman of the Board.



“I must also say for us, it was a good time to get to learn a new thing about some of the people nominated and we have done a lot of detailed analysis to come up with the final list.”



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.



This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.



The unveiling of the list of nominees for the Youth Edition will be livestreamed on GhanaWeb TV.



Below are the various categories and their respective definitions.



1. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Agriculture



This category is for successful youth entrepreneurs engaged in Agriculture and Agrobusiness



2. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Information Technology



Exemplary youth working in the digital space qualify for nominations in this category



3. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Sports



This category is for Talented youth excelling in any competitive sport be it football, athletics, boxing, hockey, and the likes



4. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Women Advocacy



Impactful youth-promoting women's empowerment and rights. Both men and women qualify for nominations in this category



5. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Fashion



You can nominate any Influential youth excelling in the fashion industry for this category



6. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Music, Drama and Dance



For this category any Talented youth excelling in the music, drama and dance industry can be nominated



7. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Media and Communication



This category is for Impactful youth excelling in the media and communication industry



8. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Health



Distinguished youth improving lives in the healthcare industry.Note that for this category doctors, nurses, non-professional healthcare workers or even advocates of health issues can be nominated



9. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Education



Inspirational youth engaged in teaching and education advocacy can be nominated for this category. Also like the health category, both teaching and non-teaching staff as well as advocates can be nominated.



10. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Leadership



Inspirational youth showing commitment to development in society, organisation or any institution can be nominated for this category



11. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Entrepreneurship



Those eligible for this category are Successful youth entrepreneurs running a scalable business



12. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Science and Engineering



Exemplary youth playing an active role in science and engineering qualify for this category



13. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Visual Arts



Talented youth in painting, digital art, design, sculptures etc. qualify for nominations in this category.



14. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in the Diaspora



This category is for Inspirational youth in the diaspora promoting Ghana's culture



15. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Peace and Diplomacy



Impactful youth advocating for peace in Ghana can be nominated for this award



16. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Innovation



Successful youth demonstrating innovative ideas, products or services qualify for nominations in this category



17. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence Award



This is a Special Award that will be presented to a Distinguished Youth Organisation and there’ll be no nominations for this.