GhanaApologizesToJM tops Twitter trends

Ghanaian social media users have launched a hashtag dubbed “#GhanaApologizesToJM” on Twitter calling for forgiveness from the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.

According to them, some ‘shocking’ revelations made during the ongoing vetting of ministers under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, goes a long way to vindicate Mr Mahama.

They claim that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lied to electorates when they led them into thinking that the former president was a corrupt and incompetent leader during his term in office.

The NDC administration led by Mr Mahama was voted out of office in December 2016 making him the first president to have served a single term in office.

But according to some comments made by Twitter users, they have regretted their actions as the NPP government which was tipped to develop the nation has rather run Ghana into debts.

Nii Sallon wrote: “No matter how long the night may stay, the day is sure to come. Now, ministers are vindicating H.E John Dramani Mahama #GhanaApologizesToJM.”

Another, by name Kweku, added, “The ambulances were assembled for pump and pageantry to deceive innocent Ghanaians when the government had no such idea in mind to procure. JM is genius. #GhanaApologizesToJM.”

"Infact whenever the name Mahama comes into my mind, then #GhanaApologizesToJM comes into my mind too. Akufo Addo & The Npp need to Apologise to Mahama too. Tsatsu Tsikata is my role model, even before this #Electionpetition #Election2021.
@JDMahama Ghanaians we're really sorry,” wrote Adbul Shafiu.

