#GhanaApologizesToJM tops Twitter trends

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Ghanaian social media users have launched a hashtag dubbed “#GhanaApologizesToJM” on Twitter calling for forgiveness from the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.



According to them, some ‘shocking’ revelations made during the ongoing vetting of ministers under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, goes a long way to vindicate Mr Mahama.



They claim that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lied to electorates when they led them into thinking that the former president was a corrupt and incompetent leader during his term in office.



The NDC administration led by Mr Mahama was voted out of office in December 2016 making him the first president to have served a single term in office.



But according to some comments made by Twitter users, they have regretted their actions as the NPP government which was tipped to develop the nation has rather run Ghana into debts.



Nii Sallon wrote: “No matter how long the night may stay, the day is sure to come. Now, ministers are vindicating H.E John Dramani Mahama #GhanaApologizesToJM.”



Another, by name Kweku, added, “The ambulances were assembled for pump and pageantry to deceive innocent Ghanaians when the government had no such idea in mind to procure. JM is genius. #GhanaApologizesToJM.”



They claim JDM inflated the cost of Kosoa Interchange knowing very well that the project came with ancillary facilities such as

*4 basic schools

*Poly clinic

*10 boreholes etc.



They(NPP) came and bought a GH5 mathematical set for GH75



We are sorry sir????#GhanaApologizesToJM pic.twitter.com/rWiX2u83ji — Onedem (@Onedem3) February 15, 2021

Infact when ever the name Mahama comes into my mind, then #GhanaApologizesToJM comes into my mind too.

Akoffo Addo &The Npp need to Apologise to Mahama too.

Tsatsu Tsikata is my role model, even before this #Electionpetition #Election2021.@JDMahama Ghanaians we're really sorry — @abdulshafiu09 (@AbdulShafiu09) February 15, 2021

Most of those CHIP compounds were projects that Mahama was in a process of completing. So they only completed Mahama’s CHIP compounds. ???? #GhanaApologizesToJM — Kofi Midday (@dubiks_steven) February 15, 2021

After Akuffo Addo telling Ghanaians the only way to deal with judgement debt was to vote out NDC at a IEA Debate in 2012 but comes to pay more judgment debt in 4years #GhanaApologizesToJM#GhanaApologizesToJM — William Cocoa Appiah (@AppiahCocoa) February 15, 2021

If you cannot acknowledge his immense contribution to the cause of the country, do not denigrate him with lies.#GhanaApologizesToJM@rashpelp@joyce_bawah @Bridget_Otoo pic.twitter.com/ayGWucOQzl — Rashid Nettwork (@RashidNetwork) February 15, 2021

All thanks to JM, covid-19 patients would have been treated in already choked hospital. A clear reason for mass spread of virus but to His visionary mindset.#GhanaApologizesToJM#GhanaApologizesToJM — William Cocoa Appiah (@AppiahCocoa) February 15, 2021

His (JM) term gave an utmost opportunities to our ever growing population and made Health Security his topmost priority. The outbreak of Ebola virus was his greatest lesson and that resulted in the construction of UGMC, Ridge and many other facilities. #GhanaApologizesToJM pic.twitter.com/Kbi4vsw57G — STREETWISE?????????? (@BvoOfficial) February 15, 2021

2. Infrastructure ( Ghanaians, said that we don't chop infrastructure but if not this man, right now we will be having no place for COVID-19 patients)



All Ghanaians should apologise.



Truth must be said. Arrest my case#GhanaApologizesToJM Mahama. pic.twitter.com/9OasVqRdY1 — #Arrest My Case???????????????? (@junieboateng) February 15, 2021