Ghana withdrew candidature of nominee from deputy AU chairperson bid

Ambassador Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee

The Government of Ghana withdrew its candidate, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, from the deputy chairperson race at the African Union Commission (AUC) at the last minute, a source at the Foreign Affairs Ministry has told GhanaWeb.



The position went to Rwanda's candidate, Monique Nsansabangwa.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration campaigned to get the one-time ambassador and permanent representative of Ghana to the United Nations to occupy the second topmost diplomatic seat in Africa.



The Ministry disclosed that the nomination was withdrawn days to the February 6 vote. A press statement is expected to explain the circumstance behind the withdrawal.



The position prior to yesterday was held by a Ghanaian diplomat and one-time secretary to former president John Dramani Mahama, Kwesi Quartey.



African leaders attending the 34th Heads of State summit voted to elect leadership of the continental bloc's administrative body. The incumbent AUC chairperson Chad’s Moussa Faki Mahamat was re-elected for a second and final term.



Ghana’s "candidate" had also previously served as Minister and Head of Chancery at the Ghana Embassy in Washington DC.



The Deputy Chairperson of the AUC assists the Chairperson in the execution of his or her functions to ensure the smooth running of the Commission and is in charge of administration and finance. The Deputy acts as the Chairperson in his or her absence.



The Deputy Chairperson is elected by the Assembly for a four-year term, renewable once. The election is by secret ballot and a two-thirds majority of the Member States eligible to vote.



The Deputy must not be from the same region as the Chairperson of the Commission. Elections and terms are governed by the AU Assembly Rules of Procedure and the Commission Statutes.



