Ghana will not be under Mahama, never again! - Adomako Baafi

Yaw Adomako Baafi, former Director of Communications of NPP

Former Director of Communications of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi says it will dreadful for Ghana to be managed by former President John Dramani Mahama again.



He said the NDC flagbearer has nothing better to offer Ghanaians – claiming his numerous campaign promises are all sham for votes.



“Never again, Ghana will not be under Mahama again,” he said on NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.



Yaw Adomako Baafi also noted that the Nana Addo-led government has proven beyond reasonable doubt that they are capable of moving Ghana to its better position.



To him, President Nana Addo’s position on the ballot paper is an indication of him retaining the presidency in the December 7 polls.





