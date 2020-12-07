General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Ghana will not be destroyed under Akufo-Addo – Sammi Awuku

National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku, has reiterated commitment of the party to ensure peaceful Presidential and Parliamentary elections come Monday December 7.



He said Ghana will not be destroyed under the watch of President Akufo Addo stating that, NPP will accept the outcome of the election.



“Ghana will not be destroyed under the watch of Nana Akufo Addo. As reiterated by our Flagbearer H.E Nana Akufo Addo we are committed to peace. We will accept decision of Ghanaians on December 7,” Awuku said on Sunday during dedication of parsonage and a new Church auditorium of Calvary Assemblies of God Church, Koforidua the Eastern Regional Capital.



The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong Manso who dedicated the facilities called on Ghanaians to refrain from acts of violence during and after the polls.



He also cautioned against election prophesies stating that it has the propensity to spark violence after election.



The one-storey multi-purpose facility has a one thousand capacity auditorium for fellowship, a teen’s church, children service church, head pastors’ office, administration block, youth office and a bookshop.



The parsonage also contained five- bedrooms with and well-furnished guest accommodation to house resident pastors and guests.



Reverend Ministers, church deacons and deaconesses, political figures among others, witnessed the event.



The head pastor of the Calvary Assembly of the Assemblies of God , Koforidua ,Rev. Dr. Albert Anane said the chapel was started in 1986 during the era of the late former Eastern Regional Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Rev. Jonathan Donkor.



His predecessor, Rev. Alex Ofori Amankwa also continued the project and additionally purchased uncompleted building at Okorase as a parsonage for the Church.





