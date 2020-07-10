Politics of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghana will grind to a halt if Parliament shuts - Speaker

Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye

The Speaker in Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye has shot down calls for the legislative house to shutdown, saying, such a move will grind the entire country to a halt.



The Speaking said the Finance Minister is expected in the House for the presentation of the mid-year budget review hence the house cannot shutdown.



“We are in a very very peculiar situation. Infact, government departments can operate separately and individually parliament is parliament so let us also be very careful about how to manage protocols and matters concerning us,” He said.



Meanwhile, he has cautioned parliamentarians and staff who have been asked to work electronically from home not come to the premises of parliament.



According to him, such persons would be punished if they break the rule.



He also advised parliamentarians and staff to seek medical attention should they show signs of the virus.



He further stated that to secure more protection, the chamber was fumigated last Monday and that the exercise would be repeated next week Monday.

