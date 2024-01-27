Ghana will discover oil in commercial quantities in the Volta Region and Ada – Apostle

General News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Apostle Godfred Hackman Quaye, the General Overseer of the Victory in His Presence Church, has prophesied that Ghana will once again discover commercial quantities of oil.



He has therefore asked Ghanaians to pray so this prophecy will manifest.



He disclosed that the oil will be discovered in the Volta region of Ghana and Ada.



The man of God stated that God will use these regions to bless the country, therefore citizens in these areas should pray.



“Ghana will discover oil in commercial amounts in two locations. This will astound everyone. The Volta region should pray. God is going to use them to do amazing things. Ada residents should also pray. They will also witness beautiful sights,” he declared.



Ghana first discovered oil in commercial quantities in the Jubilee fields in 2007.



The country began producing oil in the fourth quarter of 2010, with the addition of the TEN, Jubilee, and Saltpond fields.



In anticipation of the discovery and exploration of oil, the country established the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) in 1983 under the GNPC Law 1983 as a commercial strategic vehicle for the discovery of oil in commercial quantities.