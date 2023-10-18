Ghana vs. USA: Jordan, Inaki in attack; Manaf in goal; Partey, Kudus make starting XI

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Coach Chris Hughton has named Ghana’s starting XI for an international friendly against the United States.
The game, taking place today (October 18), the second friendly for the side, is taking place at the Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee.
The Black Stars will be hoping to do better than their previous outing against Mexico which resulted in a 2-0 loss in Charlotte.
Hughton has replaced Lawrence Ati-Zigi with Nurudeen Abdul Manaf in post, Jerome Opoku gets his Black Stars debut as well.
Usual suspects, captain Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus get starting slots as do forwards Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew, who started on the bench against Mexico.
See the starting XI below:
Nurudeen Abdul Manaf
Gideon Mensah
Jerome Opoku
Nicolas Opoku
Alidu Seidu
Edmund Addo
Thomas Partey
Joseph Painstil
Jordan Ayew
Kudus Mohammed
Inaki Williams
???? ???????????????? ???????????????? ????????— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) October 18, 2023
- Debut for Jerome Opoku
- Manaf Nurudeen in post ????
????????Your #BlackStars to face USA ???????? #USAGHA pic.twitter.com/4du4ff4i7C