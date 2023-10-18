Ghana vs. USA: Jordan, Inaki in attack; Manaf in goal; Partey, Kudus make starting XI

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coach Chris Hughton has named Ghana’s starting XI for an international friendly against the United States.



The game, taking place today (October 18), the second friendly for the side, is taking place at the Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee.



The Black Stars will be hoping to do better than their previous outing against Mexico which resulted in a 2-0 loss in Charlotte.



Hughton has replaced Lawrence Ati-Zigi with Nurudeen Abdul Manaf in post, Jerome Opoku gets his Black Stars debut as well.



Usual suspects, captain Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus get starting slots as do forwards Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew, who started on the bench against Mexico.



See the starting XI below:



Nurudeen Abdul Manaf



Gideon Mensah



Jerome Opoku



Nicolas Opoku



Alidu Seidu



Edmund Addo



Thomas Partey



Joseph Painstil



Jordan Ayew



Kudus Mohammed



Inaki Williams





???? ???????????????? ???????????????? ????????



- Debut for Jerome Opoku

- Manaf Nurudeen in post ????



????????Your #BlackStars to face USA ???????? #USAGHA pic.twitter.com/4du4ff4i7C — ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) October 18, 2023

SARAYou can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV: