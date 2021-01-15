General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Ghana varsities face closure as senior staff threaten another strike

Senior staff in Ghana’s public universities have served notice of plans to withdraw their services starting January 21, 2021.



The protest, according to the Senior Staff Association – Universities of Ghana (SSA–UoG) is to demand the payment of its outstanding Tier-2 contributions of its retired members.



In a letter to the National Labour Commission (NLC), the association said its course of action was “as a result of government’s persistent failure and the total disregard to have the following concerns addressed as raised previously.”



The association is also fighting for an improved Market Premium and non-basic allowance as well as the Migration of Public Universities onto the Controller and Accountant General Payroll system.



It further complained of the “failure by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to engage us on our Conditions of Service.”



“I wish to reiterate that all efforts made by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association to engage stakeholders to address our concerns have proven futile,” the letter added.



The Senior Staff Association has in the past complained of unfavourable policies from the government that are responsible for the deteriorating conditions of its members.



It also noted the lack of study leave with pay, medical care for staff and families among others as issues that needed addressing.



In October, the National Labour Commission secured an injunction to stop the association’s last strike attempt.



The commission had not been informed of the intended strike.