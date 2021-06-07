Ghana topped WAEC from 2012 to 2016 – Naana Opoku-Agyemang

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has said Ghana under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama topped every WAEC exams Ghana represented.



Speaking to JoyNews on Sunday, June 6, 2021, monitored by GhanaWeb, the former Minister of Education wondered if the students who claim not to have visited any science lab or not having textbooks [could] write exams and pass with A’s “it is a very serious matter” which should be looked at.



She indicated that it is about the human development of the country and if they are not well prepared, it will affect them when they start working.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang questioned how in terms of all these challenges within the education sector, the students will still have an A in the WASSCE.



“For four years we topped WAEC from 2012 to 2016. We topped WAEC for the whole of West Africa for the four consistent years,” she said.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang asked whether during her time as the Education Minister, “Did we hear of students were given eternal examiners report to read? Did we hear of students learning from past questions? Is it true that the students didn’t have textbooks? Did we hear of the students saying this is not what we were told will come in the exam, not in one or two schools but too many schools to count and that was very disturbing?



“So, the same students who were making all these noises, directing unacceptable words at adults, now have A’s, what am I supposed to believe. So, were they just acting?”



When asked if she thinks that the students were aided to pass the exams, the educationist said she doesn’t want to go there because she wants to just put the information out there.



She stressed that, if the government is happy that students who wrote the 2020 WASSCE exams passed with A’s then it is their own problem “but let’s get serious”.



