Ghana to receive 350,000 additional AstraZeneca vaccines on May 4 – Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that Ghana will on Tuesday, May 4 receive some 350,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility.



According to him, government in addition to the consignment will by May 15 this month procure some 1.3 million of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines.



Making the disclosure while speaking to mark the 2021 May Day celebrations in Accra, President Akufo-Addo attributed international vaccine politics, among others things as the cause of the delay in the arrival of the second doses of coronavirus vaccines into Ghana.



“Indeed, we’re receiving 350,000 more vaccines from the COVAX Facility on Tuesday [May 4, 2021], in addition to the first consignment of 600,000 that came to hand on February 24. By May 15, Government would procure some 1.3 million Sputnik vaccines,” the president revealed.



He added that Government is targeting to vaccinate some 20 million persons by the end of 2021 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.