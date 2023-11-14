Ghana to host Global Media Fund HQ

General News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

classfmonline.com

Ghana has secured the hosting rights for the Africa Regional Headquarters of the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM), as announced by Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and French Minister of State for Development and International Partnerships, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, at the Paris Peace Forum on Thursday, November 10, 2023.



This announcement underscores Ghana's commitment to press freedom and media independence, following a competitive bidding process.



The government has not only allocated a dedicated office for the IFPIM headquarters but has also committed to extending diplomatic courtesies to the international staff operating from the newly established Africa Regional Headquarters in Accra.



The strategic significance of this office mirrors that of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) office, positioning Ghana as a hub for regional initiatives.



IFPIM, a global coalition supported by governments, philanthropic organisations, and private companies, aims to address structural challenges facing independent journalism in low- and middle-income countries.



The fund focuses on promoting press freedom and independence, contributing to the health and sustainability of democratic societies.



Minister Oppong Nkrumah highlighted the substantial benefits for Ghanaian media, emphasising that IFPIM's presence would provide resources, expertise, financial grants, capacity-building, and technical support for local media professionals.



Hosting the Africa Regional Headquarters in Ghana is expected to support the digital expansion of the Ghanaian media, aligning with the industry's evolving digital landscape.



Minister Oppong Nkrumah reiterated the government's commitment to providing necessary infrastructure and diplomatic support to ensure the smooth operation of IFPIM in Ghana.



He encouraged other states in the sub-region to establish similar partnerships with IFPIM, emphasising the necessity of supporting public interest media for thriving democracies.