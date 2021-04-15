Ghana to host German-West African Center for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, has announced Germany's support for the launch of a new German-West African Center for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention.



His announcement, made on his official Twitter page, indicated that the Center, which will be located in Ghana, is part of 8 new centers across the world.



This, he added, is to help in the fight against global challenges, with coronavirus likely to be one of its main focuses.



"Excellent news: Germany will support launch of a new “German-West African Center for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention.



"It will be located in Ghana and be part of 8 new centers worldwide to fight global challenges #sciencediplomacy #weareinthistogether," he tweeted.



Ghana's fight against the novel coronavirus has received a lot of suppor. The country was the first country in the world to receive the first set of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility in India in February of this year.



