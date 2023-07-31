Ghana to host ECOWAS parliament in Winneba

Regional News of Monday, 31 July 2023

As part of the ongoing efforts towards sub-regional integration and to bring governance closer to the people, Winneba, for the second time, has been chosen to host the Extraordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament in September 2023.



The decision to host the international conference in Winneba was driven by the Ghanaian delegation, led by Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin.



The delegation advocated for hosting such events outside the capital city to allow members the opportunity to experience and engage with different parts of the country.



Afenyo-Markin highlighted the importance of bringing governance and international conferences to the regions, stating, "This is to bring governance to the doorsteps of the very people who we govern; create the opportunity for the region by way of putting it on the visibility map to create a positive opportunity for development."



Speaking in Monrovia, Liberia, after a joint delocalized meeting, Mr. Afenyo-Markin expressed his optimism about the potential benefits of hosting the ECOWAS Parliament in Winneba.



He believed that such initiatives not only create opportunities for growth, development, and tourism but also lead to upgrading of facilities, which then become assets for the people's benefit after the conference.



Emphasizing the significance of spreading opportunities beyond capital cities, he encouraged his colleagues in other member states to follow suit and advocate for hosting international conferences in various regions.



Winneba had previously successfully hosted a delocalized meeting and an Extraordinary Session in 2021, setting a precedent for hosting such events.



The Ghanaian government is committed to ensuring all necessary protocols, security arrangements, and facilities are in place for the comfort and convenience of all participants, including MPs, focal persons, and staff.



