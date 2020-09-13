General News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Ghana to host Consultative Meeting on Mali's political impasse - Information Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Ghana will on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, host a Consultative Meeting on Mali’s ongoing political impasse, according to the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



This comes on the back of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s election as the new Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Niger last week.



The Consultative Meeting will be the president's first official assignment following his election.



Addressing the press in Accra on Sunday, September 13, 2020, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explained that the meeting will form part of several efforts to resolve Mali's political crisis.



“President Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, be joined by Head of States from ECOWAS and the ECO mediators on the Mali situation,” Oppong Nkrumah said.



Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey condemned the political impasse in Mali and said the meeting was necessary to address the security threat and challenges confronting the West Africa sub-region.



“The political crisis in Mali poses a major threat to the region if not dealt with appropriately. Vast territory without effective governance and operations of several splinter terrorist groups operating within the country [Mali] poses a serious deterioration and security threat to the region,” she explained.



She added, “Trade and economic development cannot thrive in an environment of insecurity hence the need for the sustenance of regional peace and security, democracy, good governance and strengthening of cooperation among ECOWAS member states.”



Prior to this, ECOWAS mediators have moved to resolve Mali’s political impasse that erupted last month demanding President Keita of Mali’s resignation.



The ECOWAS delegation held a marathon weekend of talks in the country's capital, Bamako in their latest bid to calm tensions and called on the government, the opposition and civil society to work together.



Mali has come under three severe attacks since the military coup occurred in August 2020 last month.

