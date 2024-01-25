Ghana to host Africa's Peace, Investment and Tourism Summit in April

Regional News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: GNA

Africa’s Peace, Investment, and Tourism Summit, an annual event organised to unite diverse stakeholders with a focus on promoting Peace, Investment, and Tourism in Africa, comes off in April.



The three-day event which will take place from April 15 to 17 in Accra, is to primarily cultivate a positive and inclusive environment whilst inspiring and empowering individuals and communities to contribute to a peaceful future.



It is being organised in partnership with the Office of the Ga Mantse Star Galaxi Media UK, Enlightening and Empowering People with Disabilities in Africa (EEPD Africa, Luxurious Living USA, SunRays Group – Nigeria, DiffuserNigeria – Nigeria, Maurya Infotech Services – India, K-Pentag LLC – Finland and other international organisations.



The summit will serve as a vital platform to identify investment opportunities that can drive economic growth, job creation, and overall community development.



Beyond the economic considerations, there would be leadership and breakout sessions where seasoned speakers would inspire participants to become catalysts for positive change in their communities.



A press release from the organisers said community and political leaders would be given the opportunity to showcase their unique potential and engage investors to explore possibilities for industrialisation and economic growth to create employment opportunities.



Key personalities like the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would grace the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour and also in attendance would be the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.



The Chief of Staff, US Ambassador to Ghana, British High Commissioner to Ghana, Officials from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Ministers of Defense, Trade and Industry, Aviation, Business Development, and other sector Ministers would also be in attendance.



The release said on the first day, there would be discussions and initiatives on the importance of peace in national development where participants would include community and political leaders, security agencies, members of the Diplomatic Corps, the clergy, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).



The second day would have an investment round table discussion and the focus would be to bring together investors, entrepreneurs, and, industry experts for insightful discussions and collaborations.



There would also be an evening gala dinner, which would be an exclusive celebration in the esteemed company of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.



On the third day, there would be a diplomatic tour where Africa’s potential for investment would be highlighted, and cultural richness and investment prospects highlighted together with the diverse heritage.



Key areas of discussion would be peace and security, real estate, wealth and asset management, well-being, wellness and healthcare, aviation, oil and gas, tourism, mining, and solar energy.



Some participating countries are the United States of America, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leon Liberia, and Togo.



The rest are Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Kenya, Uganda, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.