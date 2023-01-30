Ghana to fully attain clean forms of energy by 2070 – Energy Minister

General News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has intimated that Ghana will by 2070 fully attain clean forms of energy in its mix.



He said this during a public lecture on Energy Transition at the University of Ghana’s 75th anniversary where he was positive that Ghana will use its own resources to reach that goal.



He said: “We hope that Ghana would have fully attained the use of clean forms of energy by 2070 using resources not from outside Ghana but exactly all the resources God has given us in this country.”



Dr. Opoku Prempeh further revealed that the President launched the initiative during the 2022 COP27 held in Egypt which in his view is a blueprint of what his ministry will do to support other sectors to use clean forms of energy.



The energy minister again assured his commitment to provide directions and policies that will help the country’s economy.



“As the sector minister, I welcome the dialogue and this discussion because it’s not yet done. The document is still being worked on because people are still expressing their opinion and we have enough room to still listen to any idea.



"I am fully committed as the sector minister to provide the needed policy direction and leadership to ensure that Ghana is not left out of the energy transition," he stated.











