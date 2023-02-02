Ghana to establish War Command College this year - Akufo-Addo reveals

General News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Ghana will start the process of establishing a War Command College, pesident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo has revealed.



The Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces revealed on February 1, 2023 that he had tasked the Military High Command to activate processes towards that goal within this year.



“The government will not relent in its effort to transform the Ghana Armed Forces into a formidable modern force and will continue to help enhance the capacity and capability of the Armed Forces towards the development of our nation.



“I have tasked the Ministry of Defense and the Military High Command to begin the process of establishing a War College in Ghana this year. The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has been tasked to provide the seed capital,” he added.



The president was speaking at the 2023 West Africa Soldier’s Socialization Activities (WASSA) of the Ghana Armed Forces, at Burma Camp in Accra.



“The government and the people of Ghana continue to appreciate the sacrifices of the Ghana Armed Forces Forces towards ensuring peace and security both internally and externally," he stressed.



February 1, busy day for CIC



President Akufo-Addo had a busy day aside from the WASSA, inagurating critical facilities for the military and donating equipment for their operations.



He wrote on his Facebook wall: "As part of Government’s effort towards addressing the accommodation deficit of the Armed Forces, this morning, I commissioned a newly constructed 300 Bed capacity Joseph Siaw Agyepong Young Soldiers’ Block at the 37 Military Hospital, which will accommodate newly posted young soldiers to commence their basic training in medical care.



"I also handed over the UN Level IV COVID-19 Field Hospital located near the Air Force Base, Accra, to the military High Command. I familiarised myself with the operations of DIKMAC Ltd, which is an armoured vehicle assembly plant located in Burma Camp, and also handed over a fleet of vehicles (175 in total) to the Headquarters 15 Armoured Brigade.



"Commissioning the ultra-modern CDS office complex was one of the highlights of the day, for it is an edifice befitting the CDS and his staff.



"I also cut the sod for the construction of a General Headquarters Office Complex for GHQ, and also for the construction of two thousand (2,000) housing units for the Navy," the post accompanied by pictures of his engagement concluded.



