Ghana to assume Presidency of UN Security Council on November 1st

General News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: GNA

Ghana will on Tuesday, November 1, assume the Presidency of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, which is a historic moment in the country’s two-year tenure at the Security Council.



The UN Security Council is the principal organ for the maintenance and furtherance of international peace and security.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a media release, copied to the Ghana News Agency, outlined some programmes of activities in November towards Ghana’s Presidency of the UN Security.



It said on Tuesday, there would be a press briefing by Mr Harold Agyeman, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ghana to the United Nations in New York, to the UN Press Agencies at 1630 hours.



On the same day at 1900 hours, Mr Agyeman would also brief the Wider UN Membership on the 2/3 Programme of Work and Ghana’s priorities during the month.



On Thursday, November 3, there would be an Open Ministerial debate to be chaired by Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.



It will be on the topic: “Integrating Effective Resilience Building in Peace Operations for Sustainable Peace” from 1400 hours to 1700 hours and 1900 hours to 2200 hours in the UN Security Council Chamber.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would chair a debate at the Heads of State level on the topic “Counter-terrorism in Africa: An Imperative for Peace, Security, and Development”, on the following Thursday, November 10, from 1400 hours to 1700 hours.



In its capacity as President of the UN Security Council, Ghana is focusing on enhancing Global Peace and Security for Sustainable and Inclusive Development, particularly on the continent of Africa.



This will be by fully addressing underlying causes and drivers of conflict linked to the growing youth bulge, poverty, climate change and the absence of resilient institutions.



Ghana rejoined the UN Security Council on January 1, 2022.



It is the third time Ghana is holding a non-permanent seat on the Council.



Ghana was first given the opportunity to serve on the council from 1962 to 1963, and was back for the period of January 2006 – December 2007.