Ghana targets 90% reduction in malaria mortality

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) has indicated plans are in place to help reduce malaria mortalities by 90 per cent by 2025, using 2019 as the baseline.



The NMCP noted that its recently revised strategic plan for 2021-2025 also seeks to reduce malaria case incidence by 50 per cent and achieve pre-malaria elimination in at least six districts by 2025.



The plan envisages the development of a multi-pronged multi-sectoral strategy which includes active public-private education and creation of awareness on public health issues including the use of ITNs, testing before treatment, compliance and adherence to the treatment of malaria as well as environmental management.



NMCP Programme Manager, Dr. Kezia Malm who disclosed this at the 2021 World Malaria Day media engagement said, so far, the country has been able to achieve its target of 75 per cent reduction in malaria mortality by 2020 using 2012 as baseline.