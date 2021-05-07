Ghana takes delivery of 2,500 Dates from Saudi Arabia

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Class FM

The Government of Ghana has taken delivery of some 50 tons (2,500) of dates which were handed over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Accra part of which is expected to be given to the Muslim community in Ghana.



Ambassador Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in her remarks after receiving the donation on behalf of the sector minister Shirley Botchwey indicated that the gesture is an expression of the friendship and cooperation between Ghana and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



She underscored the significance of dates which are considered to be among the fruits of heaven in Islam, signifying vitality and growth. Also rooted in the religious teachings of the Prophet Mohammed, dates are traditionally recognised as a customary food item during Ramadan.



Mad Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee stated that such presentation to Ghanaians, especially, the Muslim community, ties in well with the third pillar of the Islamic faith, which supports the giving of alms, thereby, facilitating the thorough observance of the fourth pillar, which is Ramadan.



Ambassador Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee expressed Ghana’s appreciation for the gift of dates received from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin-Abdul-Aziz Al Saud.



She further lauded the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their significant contributions to other vital areas of Ghana’s development such as education, health, energy as well as the various donations from individual Saudis towards the building of mosques, schools, orphanages and the provision of safe water in Islamic communities.



Mad Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee said “it is my firm belief that the donation of dates by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and similar gestures will continue to serve as an expression of the bonds of friendship, as we work towards enhancing the bilateral relations between our two countries”.



