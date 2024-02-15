You are here: HomeNews2024 02 15Article 1916920

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana spent US$3m at 2023 AFCON - Minister confirms US$8.5m budget to parliament

« Prev

Next »

Comments (7)

Listen to Article

Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has given an account of Ghana's expenditure at the 2023 AFCON, stating that the ministry spent a little over $3 million.

Mustapha Ussif confirmed in Parliament today, February 14, 2024, that the ministry budgeted $8,506,450.00 for the tournament that was hosted by Ivory Coast.

He noted that the Ministry of Finance released $5,071,840.36 out of the budgeted amount. He explained that his office spent a total of $3,070,067.81 out of the $5 million to cover costs incurred from pre-AFCON camping and the group stage campaign.

The Minister pointed out that the said money was spent on per diems, flights, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality. He, therefore, returned a balance of US$2,001,772.55.

In his address, the minister mentioned that the telecommunication network MTN gave the team $400,000, which in his words “contributed immensely in complimenting Government's expenditure”.

The Black Stars pitched their pre-tournament camping in Ghana where they played Namibia in a friendly at Kumasi.

Despite assurance of ending Ghana's over 40-year wait for a trophy, the team came up short and had a poor outing at the 2023 AFCON, drawing two, and losing one of their three games played in Group B.

A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.

With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.

Watch the latest episodes of Sports Check and Sports Debate below:



Watch detailed breakdown of Ivory Coast's journey to AFCON glory



EE/Ek

Comments:
This article has 7 comment(s), give your comment