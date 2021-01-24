General News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana shall never have another Rawlings – NDC MP

The late president directing traffic in 2019.

Ghana will never have a leader like former President Jerry John Rawlings according to National Democratic Congress lawmaker Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.



The South Dayi MP posted a tweet today celebrating the former leader.



“Leadership & Discipline personified. Founder is Gone. A Nation in Mourning. We shall never have his kind again. Paradise Lost,” he said.



The post was accompanied by a video of Rawlings famously directing traffic in 2019 around Prampram.





Rawlings died in November 2020 at the age of 73. He passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



His funeral kicks off today. The national activities will start with a Catholic Requiem Mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral and a vigil at the Air Force Officers Mess in Accra.



The former President will be laid in state on Monday, January 25 and Tuesday, January 26 at the Accra International Conference Centre for various interest groups and members of the public to have an opportunity to pay their last respects.



Prior to the laying in state, the Anlo Traditional Council will host two days of traditional mourning for the departed former President who hailed from Anlo.



The former President will receive a full military burial service on Wednesday, January 27 after which he will be interred at the Military Cemetery.



See the post below:





Leadership & Discipline personified. Founder is Gone. A Nation in Mourning. We shall never have his kind again. Paradise Lost pic.twitter.com/n1aZWIRHC9 — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) January 24, 2021