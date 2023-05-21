Ghana’s weak legal system promotes spousal abuse – Sociologist

General News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

A sociologist at the University of Ghana, Dr Mark Kwaku Mensah Obeng, has indicated that the weakness of Ghana’s legal system contributes to the high rise in spouse-related killings in recent times.



In an interview with GhanaWeb on The Lowdown, the Sociologist explained that the weak legal system and the lack of resources make it difficult the tackle cases of spousal abuse and victimization.



“And another thing is also because of our weak legal system. And again sometimes you cannot even blame the police for example. So, this woman goes and reports to her husband that the husband has threatened to kill her or has been a victim of physical abuse and all that, what is the police expected to do? The police are expected to take on the message but if there’s been a threat of death or threat of violence, there should be a shelter to keep these potential victims. But how many of these police or even the social welfare systems that we have, have such places? They are just a few scattered around the country," he said.



According to Dr Mensah Obeng, some cultural and social factors pose limitations to the fight against marital violence and spousal killing.



“Even the police trivialises the issue; [‘na wu kunu abo wo a, wu b3 reporti nu’ to wit your husband has beaten you and you are coming to report him]. And some are bold enough to tell you, should we go ahead to arrest him and if we do, what happens to you and the children? And so some, social, cultural as well as legal blockages make our response to spousal abuse and spousal killing seemingly becomes another option for the abusers,” he added.



Dr Mensah Obeng also stressed that needed attention must be given to improving the structure and resources that will aid in protecting victims of abuse.



“I am happy that once again it has become a topical issue and we hope that we will give it the needed attention. The infrastructure that is required, the training and awakening that the officers of the law need will be addressed.







