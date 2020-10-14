Politics of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana’s public service not operating at optimum level - NDC

NDC's National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

NDC's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that the public service is not operating at its highest level because it lacks adequate human resources.



According to him, more people will be employed to fill vacancies over a period of 4 years to enable public institutions operate as they should in the next NDC administration.



He said, per the Human Resource Gap Analysis, which was conducted by the party, the Ghana Police Service is required of a total number of 35,020 additional personnel to enable them operate at the optimal international required ratio of one Police officer to 450 civilians.



Mr Gyamfi made this known at the party’s weekly press briefing in Accra.



He said the Educational Management Information System data analysis also revealed that 98,650 vacancies are currently in the Ghana Education service, which according to him is an evidence of lack of teaching staff in many schools across the country.



He said to enable the Ghana Immigration Service function optimally, it needed an additional manpower deficit of 3,522, while the Ghana Prison Service needs an additional 7,925 personnel.



“That of the Ghana Health Service is 76,795 vacancies, while the Ghana National Fire Service has 30,136 vacancies,” he added.



Mr Gyamfi said the Local Government Service, which is responsible for coordinating government's decentralization agenda of taking development to the doorsteps of Ghanaians, needs 11, 208 additional staff, while the Forestry Commission, another State Agency needed over 1,200 new staff to effectively coordinate its conservation and management activities.



“The next Mahama government is committed to the creation of sustainable jobs for the Ghanaian people because they deserve decent employment to be able to afford a decent living for themselves and their families,” he added.





