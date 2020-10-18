General News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Ghana’s peace and development revolves around you – Otumfuo reminds police

Otumfour Osei Tutu II, king of the Ashantis

The Ghana Police Service has been reminded of its critical role in peace and development in the country ahead of the December 7 polls.



Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II noted that without the police there will be general chaos in the country bearing in mind the pivotal role they play in maintaining law and order which is a prerequisite for development.



“The work of the police is very important…if there would be peace and development they are those who play a key role in that endeavour. They are curbing armed robbery and all manner of violent activities in the country. The arrest and arraign criminals before the court and prosecute them for crimes they have perpetrated. Your work is very important to Ghana and I want to assure you of the needed support in the discharge of your duties”, he told the Inspector-General of Police(IGP) Mr James Oppong-Boanuh during a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



The Asante Monarch also underscored the significance of the police in maintaining peace before, during and after the 2020 polls, expressing hope that the IGP and his men will bring their expertise to bear.



“The peace we all desire in the forthcoming election depends on you. Let it be made known that anyone who violates the law will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country. You have prepared yourselves in readiness for the polls and bear in mind we have no other nation about from Ghana and we ought to protect it”, he charged.



The IGP on his part promised to work in concert with his men to ensure that the 2020 polls is very peaceful commending the King for his support.



He appealed to Ghanaians to go to the polls peacefully and refrain from fomenting trouble, adding that the law would catch up with anyone who faulted the electoral rules.



Accompanying the IGP on the visit include; COP Mr George Alex Mensah Director-General of Police Services, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Danquah(Mrs) Director-General Welfare, COP Kwaku Boadu-Peprah Director-General Operations, Chief Staff Officer ACP Joseph Owusu-Ansah and Superintendent of Police, Mrs Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the Director of Public Affairs

