Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Ghana’s parliament is like a dysfunctional marriage – Rashid Dramani

File Photo: Parliament of Ghana

The Executive Director for Africa Center for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Rashid Dramani has described Ghana’s parliament as a dysfunctional marriage.



According to him parliament has not presented itself beneficial to the citizens in the discharge of its mandate.



“This constitutionally induced marriage which is dysfunctional. It is a marriage that is very very dysfunctional because it hasn’t inured to the benefit of it citizenry”, he said.



Speaking to 3fm’s Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise, Mr. Dramani stated that the former president, John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor, before leaving office wanted to change the state of parliament, to decouple it completely from the legislature.

“If I remember quite well, at least I can quote former president kufour when he was leaving office he said if there is any one thing he wanted to change, He wanted to make sure that there is divorce in the kind of separation between the executive and the legislature.



Because you are a member of parliament in the morning and in the afternoon you are a minister of state, your attention is skewed towards the executive work more than the legislature work.”, he explained.

