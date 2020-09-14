General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Ghana's investigative structure defective - Former Detective

A former detective has called on the Government to pay attention to the country’s investigative structure to help with investigations in several murder cases in the country.



Speaking on the Morning Starr on Monday, Nana Appiah Owusu said investigating homicides in Ghana can be very frustrating and tedious.



His comments come after a respected law lecturer, Professor Yaw Benneh, was found murdered in his room on Saturday with his hands and legs tied.



Four people have since been arrested in connection with the murder. The four are all domestic workers of the late lecturer.



But according to Mr Owusu, people must take their personal security seriously because investigations into homicide cases are hardly conclusive.



“For me, I tell people to take their personal security seriously because if you don’t and you are gone, it will be difficult for your people to get justice. I can tell you that sometimes…investigators are transferred and frustrated and when they voice out, it becomes something else.



“This is a case we call homicide and when you are handling a case like this, you need to be well composed and focused. We want to call on the state to look at the structure of the investigative system we have in this country.”

