Ghana's inflation now 98% - Prof Hanke counters GSS inflation figures

Professor Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics, Johns Hopkins University and founder and co-director of the Institute for Applied Economics, has measured Ghana's inflation at 98%.
His percentage contradicts that of the Ghana Statistical Service, GSS, which measured the inflation for September at 37.2%.
In a tweet, on Saturday, October 15, Prof Hanke stated that "Today, using the tried-and-true purchasing power parity method, I measure inflation in Ghana at 98%/yr. Annim should take notes."
"Ghana Statistical Service statistician Samuel Kobina Annim casts doubt on my measure of Ghana's inflation rate," he added.
The US-based professor also refuse claims by Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the government statistician, who had indicated that his measurement of Ghana's inflation has a "major weakness".
Prof. Hanke, then, advised the government statistician to spend some time with scientific literature.
"Ghana Statistical Service statistician Samuel Kobina Annim claims that my measure of inflation for Ghana has a "major weakness." Wrong. Prof. Annim should spend some time with the scientific literature...," Prof. Steve Hanke tweeted further.
