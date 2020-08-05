General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Ghana's independence not declared by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah alone – Prof. Mike Oquaye

Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on independence day

Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has said that the popular narrative about Ghana's independence being declared by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is not true.



According to him, the independence struggle was not championed by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah alone and the glory of independence could therefore not be attributed to him alone.



He stated that the attainment of Ghana’s independence on March 6, 1957, was made possible because of the collective resolve and relentless effort of many front-liners who laid down their lives to liberate the masses.



Speaking at a lecture to commemorate the 2nd Founders' Day anniversary in Accra on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye said though Dr. Nkrumah "played a big part in the struggle for independence" and could be honoured with a holiday, "but it cannot be Founder's Day."



Prof Mike Oquaye also condemned the current history curriculum which credited Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as a founder of Ghana and said it was misleading.



"The road to independence may be mapped in five main eras – 1844 – 73; 1873 – 97; 1900 – 24; 1925 – 45; 1946 – 57; all with brilliant patriots who chalked a golden pathway.



"Nkrumah did not alone compose the classical sonata and constitute the orchestra which sang Ghana's clarion call to independence in sweet melody, all in two months! The fathers of the nation were there already," he stressed.



"They included Paa Grant, J.B. Danquah, Akufo-Addo, Ako Adjei, Obetsebi Lamptey, and William Ofori-Atta. It needs to be emphasised - something existed before Nkrumah was invited to come and help," he added.

