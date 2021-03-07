Regional News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Ghana’s growth has been steady since independence - Joe Ghartey

MP for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey has stated that the growth of the nation has been steady since independence on March 6, 1957.



Mr. Ghartey, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, made this known in his message to the nation on the occasion of the 64th Independence Day celebration on March 6, 2021.



The MP for Essikado-Ketan Constituency and former Minister of Railways Development, in a statement, observed that “we can be proud of the progress we have made as an independent nation.”



According to him, “The growth of our nation has been steady.”



He stated that “There are some areas that we have made remarkable progress, and we have to appreciate the significant contribution of President Akufo-Addo’s government in the last four years to this progress.”



Hon. Ghartey however said even though Ghanaians have done a lot for their nation, it cannot be denied that there was a lot more to do.



He has therefore encouraged all Ghanaians to continue contributing to the development of the nation as they have done in time past, saying “Ghana is us. Ghana is ours. And together, we can work to make Ghana take its pride of place as the Black Star of Africa.”



“Happy 64th Independence Anniversary to our beloved Ghana. May our nation grow greater and stronger,” he concluded.