Ghana’s gender equality can be achieved by working together, being deliberate - Swiss Ambassador

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Switzerland’s Ambassador to Ghana, Simone Giger, has emphasised the importance of working collaboratively to achieve greater gender equality in Ghana.



According to her, the absence of this hinders the country's effort to achieve a greater gender equality.



Speaking at the launch of the Women of Valour 2024, she commended the commitment, courage, and resilience demonstrated by Ghanaian girls and women.



In her address, Ambassador Giger highlighted the need for deliberate action on a large scale, emphasising that women must work together, forge alliances, and be intentional in their efforts.



“What I have seen in my limited time here in Ghana is an incredible commitment, courage and resilience. Girls and women showing bravery in wit ends and resistance over obstacles against all odds. I stand in awe when I think of what women have done and are doing to further the course of greater equality, Ayekoo to all of you.



“Given the share of courageous women, you may ask the question, shouldn't Ghana as a country be a better place when it comes to gender equality? What is the issue? In my opinion, what Ghana needs for the advancement of greater equality on a large scale is women working together, forging alliances and being deliberate about it," she stated.



Drawing from positive experiences in other countries, including Switzerland, Ambassador Giger stressed the role of bottom-up social movements led by women.



“I love this platform as a deliberate avenue for women to receive inspiration, exchange strength and do something wonderful together.



“Positive development in the advancement of gender equality in other countries including Switzerland, are often started with bottom-up social movements by women, for women, by simultaneously bringing on board supportive men,” she added.



“... Networks like this one with strong, powerful and influential women coming together to join forces, are the essentials for gender equality.”



Television personality, Nana Aba Anamoah launched the second edition of her women empowerment project, Women of Valour which aims to bring together women to share success stories, advice and nurture others to rise to the top.



The first edition was held in 2023, and it had a major impact on the lives of young women.



At the launch of the second edition of the project in Accra on Thursday, February 8, 2024, the organizers revealed that Ghana’s award-winning movie director Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Nigeria’s iconic movie star Rita Dominic and South Africa’s famous and talented TV presenter Bonang Matheba are the main speakers for the 2024 ‘Women of Valour’.



Other speakers include the Chief Executive Officer of SG Etiquette Consulting, Sika Goka and founder of Ignite Youth Empowerment Initiative, Obuobia Darko-Opoku.



The second edition of the event will take place at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) auditorium on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 9:00 AM.











NW/ ADG