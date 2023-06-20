Ghana’s foundation will be shaken before 2024 election - Anas

General News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has disclosed that he will soon release a documentary that will shake the foundation of Ghana.



The documentary, according to Anas, would be released before the 2024 elections and would be an investigative piece on some politicians in the country.



The journalist, who made these remarks in an interview on DW Africa, added that he has not released any piece on Ghana for a couple of months now because of the work that is going into the upcoming exposé.



“The work that I am doing now might be the last before we get into the elections. But already the signs are very clear and I can tell you that the foundation would be shaken once again.



“There are a couple of international ones that are about to be released. But this one talking to you as a Ghanaian, I mean the foundation of Ghana would be shaken,” he said.



He added that he’s being thorough with the upcoming documentary so that it can have an effect just like the last one which led to the removal of the former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Ade Boahen.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas has recently been drawing criticisms from a section of the public following the loss of the defamation lawsuit he filed against the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



In a recent verdict by the Accra High Court on a defamation suit filed by Anas, the presiding judge chided him for supposedly practising “investigative terrorism” and not investigative journalism.



The journalist was also criticised for his ‘Galamsey Economy’ documentary which implicated Charles Adu Boahen and led to his sacking with some accusing him of entrapping the former minister.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:















IB/DA