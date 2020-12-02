Regional News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Edmond Gyebi, Contributor

Ghana’s first ever Biography Magazine on most influential personalities finally out

The 108-page MIPs biography magazine is the first of its kind in Ghana

Rudder Communications, a budding media and publishing company in Tamale has finally released a long-awaited Magazine which chronicles the most interesting life stories and biographies of the Most Influential Personalities (MIPs) in Northern Ghana comprising; Upper West, Upper East, North East, Savannah and Northern Regions.



The 108-page MIPs biography magazine, which is the first of its kind in Ghana, has loads of lifelong lessons and experiences shared by some distinguished and accomplished sons and daughters of Northern Ghana.



According to the Executive Director of Rudder Communications, Mr. Joseph Ziem, the Magazine features great personalities like the current Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Prof. Amin Alhassan, Vice-Chancellor of Millar Open University, Prof. David Millar, President of Academic City University College, Prof. Fred David McBagonluri, Vice President of Regentropfen College of Applied Sciences, Prof. Agnes Atia Apusigah and the founder and chairman of Rabito Medical Services, His Royal Majesty Naa Prof. Edmund N. Delle Chiir VIII.



Others are Dr. Roger Adamu Lure Kanton, Senior Research Scientist at the Savanna Agricultural Research Institute, Dr. Michael Wombeogo, Senior Lecturer and Head of Department of Midwifery at the University for Development Studies, Dr. Thomas Anabah, Founder and CEO of Habana Medical Centre, Ing. Catherine Kuupol Kuutor, Metallurgical Manager at Goldfields Ghana and Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, CEO, National Ambulance Service.



He said the Magazine is meant to inspire and give life directions to young people especially students at all levels and young entrepreneurs when they read the biographies of successful and accomplished people.



Mr. Joseph Ziem disclosed that the MIPs Magazine was developed by Rudder Communications and SavannahNewsOnlie.Com to honour those top personalities who were successfully voted for by all Ghanaians in a competitive online voting in the 2019 and 2020 100 “Most Influential Personalities” of Northern Ghana projects.



He said that the annual project nominates 200 personalities each year, and nominees are placed in 10 different categories: Education; Sports; STEM; Agribusiness; Politics and Governance; Health and Wellness; Finance and Entrepreneurship; Media and Law; Arts and Lifestyle as well as Humanitarianism and Diplomacy.



The public is then asked to vote for their preferred 100 MIPs out of the 200 nominees. At the end of the public voting which could last between 30 and 45 days, the names of nominees who get the highest number of votes are published.



“To be considered for nomination, a person must meet either one or all of the following three set of criteria: Must have excelled or is successful in their chosen career or profession; Must have made significant progress to the top of their career when compared to their peers; or Must have made significant impact in the lives of other people or the community they hail from”.



Mr. Joseph Ziem who is also a renowned investigative journalist and media consultant was confident that the stories of successful and accomplished natives of Northern Ghana used in the MIPs Magazine would inspire school children and other young people to dream big.



He said copies of the Magazine have been made available to all the MIPs featured in the book and the public, schools and other organisations can visit the offices of Rudder Communications for enquiries.



Mr. Joseph Ziem bemoaned how challenging it was for him and his team to get the attention of some of the personalities who were qualified to be featured in the Magazine due to tight schedules and other factors.



He however expressed his profound gratitude to all the MIPs who agreed to work with them to produce the Magazine which could make a lot of positive impact on the lives of thousands of young people in decades to come.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.