Ghana’s election legacy is plausible - ECOWAS Observer Mission

Sirleaf Johnson leads the ECOWAS Election Observer Mission to Ghana

Leader of the ECOWAS Election Observer Mission to Ghana has said Ghana has a great legacy when it comes to the conduction of elections.



She made this statement when the ECOWAS delegation visited Ghana’s Foreign Ministry ahead of its meetings with stakeholders involved in Ghana’s electoral process.



Addressing participants at the occasion, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf described Ghana’s elections as one with an impressive legacy.



"We know of the legacy Ghana has when it comes to elections [and] when it comes to how things are conducted here. We see this as a challenge because any kind of election is a challenge…so, all in all, it is my honour to be of service to Ghana and to be of service to Africa for carrying out this important activity".



The former head of state also explained: "Our work is facilitated by a very experienced team, many of whom we've worked with before. We have benefited from briefing notes that have included the work of the pre-observation mission headed by President Brou and, so, we feel that we are ready to take on the task"



Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister for Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said: "government has spared no effort in making sure that it has put at the disposal of all the institutions that are involved in the preparations of the elections, whatever it is they require so we know that the EC is well prepared towards the elections.



A testament to the many efforts stakeholders have put in place to ensure the conduct of peaceful elections, the 2020 Special Voting exercise, organized ahead of the general elections, took place on Tuesday, December 1, in a peaceful manner,” she added.





Former Liberian President and Nobel laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has arrived in Ghana to lead the Economic Community of West African States' (ECOWAS) joint presidential and parliamentary election observer team to monitor Ghana’s presidential and parliamentary elections on Monday, 7 December.



The arrival of the team follows a pre-election mission led by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, about a month ago.

