Ghana’s educational system should be free from political interference – Prof. Kafui Etsey

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

A Professor at the Department of Education and Psychology, University of Cape Coast, Kafui Etsey, says educational reforms should be free from political interference.



According to him, this would help improve upon the quality of education to stand slippery grounds.



“Educational reforms should be free from political interference. Ghana’s educational system should as much as possible be devoid of party policies,” he said.



He said this during the 69th Annual Council Meeting by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Accra.



The meeting, which involved stakeholders from all five-member countries of WAEC, aimed at promoting quality education and setting standards for examinations conducted in the countries.



Prof. Etsey maintained that Ghana’s security hinges on the ability to provide people with “the finest education in the world.”



He further indicated that the myth between politics and education since independence has partly lead to unstable reforms in the country.



“A situation is created when future governments often fail to build upon the successes of their predecessors but undertake some policies that undermine policies of previous governments on the educational system…"



“Governments should adopt collaborative governance where all stakeholders including teachers, politicians, parents, non-governmental organizations are called to take part in decision making to boost the stability of the educational system and help in quality education,” he suggested.