Ghana’s education receiving the right support towards the transformation of the economy – Dr Adutwum

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has announced that the nation’s education sector was receiving the right direction and support towards the transformation of the nation’s socioeconomic development.



He explained that the current retooling of educational institutions, policy directions, expansion of school projects, the building of new schools, introduction of new curricula and the provision of resources to teachers and other staff of educational institutions were among the measures being put in place by the government to get the best for the nation.



Dr Adutwum gave the hint when he commissioned the ultra-modern Accra STEAM centre (a well-resourced facility meant for the teaching and learning of STEAM courses) located at the Accra High School.



The new facility stocked with robotics equipment and other modern electronic devices is one out of twenty such facilities being constructed nationwide by the government.



The Education Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe stated that the government was keen on providing the right direction and resources towards the teaching and learning of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related courses which held the magic wand for the transformation of the nation’s development.



Dr Adutwum indicated that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was passionate towards the teaching and learning of STEM-related courses hence the massive boost and support towards the education space.



He called on students to take a keen interest in the study of STEM courses since it could help shape the fortunes of the nation’s future.



The Director General (DG) of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Dr Eric Nkansah, applauded the Israeli government for its support towards the construction of the centre which would go a long way towards the development of education in the country.



He was upbeat that the construction of the remaining 19 other centres would go a long way towards increasing access to the teaching and learning of STEM-related courses in Senior High Schools across the country.



The Chief Executive Officer of the ROBOGroup, Mr Yoram Doitch, assured the government of its readiness to continue working very hard towards the completion of the remaining projects across the country.



Background



The establishment of STEAM centres is ongoing across the country. Currently, nineteen others are at various levels of completion and are expected to be completed within one year.



All the centres are expected to be equipped with engineering laboratories, Lego kits for different age groups, 3D Printers, bench mills, tablets and laptops for students.



Each of the centres would have classrooms and other spaces to enhance effective teaching and learning of robotics and other coding technologies.