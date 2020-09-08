Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Ghana’s economy working for few people - Mahama

Former President, John Mahama

Former President John Mahama says the Ghanaian economy under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is working for a few people instead of all Ghanaians.



According to him, the NDC will put in place measures to ensure that the economy is able to support every Ghanaian regardless of their political affiliation or background.



“Ghana’s economy is not working for the people, it is working for only a few. We will fix the economy and make it work for all Ghanaians. We will fight the disastrous effect of the poor economic performance of this government,” the NDC flagbearer told the gathering at the party’s manifesto launch at the UPSA Hall in Accra Monday.



Mr Mahama also promised: “We will put an end to the vindictive targeting and collapse of Ghanaian businesses”.



He said the December polls will be an election for the Ghanaian people.



“December will be an election of destiny, it will be an election of the future. The change we all desire starts now. Let us all join hands to create the country that we wish for”.



Also speaking at the ceremony, Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu said irrigation dams which will be constructed across the country if the National Democratic Congress wins power will be funded by the Ghana Exim bank.







According to him, the dams the NDC will construct will be fit enough to serve the purpose for which they were constructed.







“The dams that will be constructed under President Mahama will be proper dams. Often the media will ask how the promises will be funded; John Mahama’s pledge that the irrigation dams across the country will be funded by the Ghana EXIM BANK,” the Minority leader said at the manifesto launch of the at the UPSA hall in Accra Monday.



He stressed: ” What John Mahama promise, he will honour as his covenant to the Ghanaian people”.





