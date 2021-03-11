General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Ghana’s economy retrogressing under Akufo-Addo – Minority

Parliament of Ghana

Minority MPs have returned a negative verdict of the state of the Nation delivered by President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, March 9.



Delivering the State of the Nation Address, President Akufo-Addo among other things said “the government will come back to engage the House on the steps it intends to take on the future of the Agyapa transaction.”



The botched deal was flagged as corruption laced by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu. Mr Amidu resigned from the post citing interference in his corruption risk assessment of the deal by the President.



The President also stated that there had been no food shortages in Ghana despite the Covid-19 pandemic. He, however, failed to touch on the country’s debt stock.



But NDC MP for Asunafo South Eric Opoku accused the Nana Addo administration of borrowing over 165 billion cedis in four years with very little to show for it.



The minority spokesperson on Agriculture further disclosed that the IMF has cautioned the government it’s likely to default in the Sinohydro bauxite barter agreement with the Chinese government.



According to Eric Opoku, any such development will lead to the Chinese taking ownership of the said bauxite deposit at Atewa without the country realizing the benefits.



Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo also stated that the President’s attempt to blame the Covid-19 Pandemic for the poor showing of the country’s economy cannot stand.



According to him, the pandemic only exposed the underlying conditions of an already ailing economy due to mismanagement. Adongo argued that the country’s economy is retrogressing.



However, the majority argued otherwise hailing the President’s achievements over the past four years. MP for Okaikoi Central Patrick Yaw Boamah who moved the motion to set the ball rolling scored the president high marks in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic



Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh argued that moves to negotiate with the IPPs to bring down the cost of power should be lauded.



The former Education Minister further argued that the free SHS program which has brought relief to many is here to stay. He cited numerous requests for placements he’s been bombarded with from MPs of both sides of the house to buttress his point.