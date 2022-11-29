Ghana's economic situation requires prayers - Archbishop Amaniampong advises the clergy

General News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: GNA

The role of men and women of God in the economic hardship of the country has been spelt out by His Eminence, The Most Rt. Rev. Schambach Opoku Amaniampong, the Presiding Archbishop of Schambach International Ministerial Council (SIMC) to be intercession prayers for God to help the nation with a solution.



Archbishop Amaniampong said the clergy were supposed to be the bearer of hope and encouragement with the Word of God.



Engaging the media after the 33rd graduation and ordination ceremony of the Schambach Theological College (STC) to usher 30 graduates into four dimensions of the ministerial business of God, Archbishop Opoku Amaniampong advised the clergy to support the nation in these difficult times with prayers rather than aggravating the situation with comments which tend to plunge the country into chaos.



He added that men and women of God, especially the prophets should be circumspect in divulging revelations about individuals and the nation which would bring fear and panic in homes and the country.



“I am always careful in delivering any prophecy God has revealed to me about the country. I handled the message with wisdom because one revelation can bring chaos to the nation. I will use this occasion to advise all men and women of God in this country that at this point, Ghana needs prayers for God to help us out of this predicament”.



“We should not say things that will bring calamity into the country. We are already experiencing hardship we need God’s intervention”, Archbishop Amaniampong said.



He again advised men and women of God who due to hardship have resorted to defrauding or scamming people and also joining occults for survival to desist from it as they were going to account for the work of God they were doing.



He stated that since he had been faithful to God’s work, a lot of blessings had come his way since he joined the ministry with only his clothes in a polythene bag.



“…whatever evil any man or woman of God is doing, they should stop. When you are upright with the work of God, you will receive blessings from God”.



“So anybody who feels that he or she is lacking beside or going through any hardship in the work of God and so they are looking for a shortcut, there is no shortcut in the things of God. Follow the will of God and God will bless you”, he advised.



Archbishop Amaniampong said that the Schambach Theological College (STC) to change the narrative about the business of the Kingdom of God has been training many Pastors, Prophets, Rev. Ministers and Apostles to begin God’s work with the fear of God, intensive prayers, obedience and humility.



He mentioned that the vision of Schambach Theological College was to help men and women of God to carve a good name and do things which were upright before God and mankind.



“In Schambach Theological College, we train students to appreciate that the work of God is about humility, the fear of God, and prayers and the respect for the children of God we lead in churches. That is why for 20 years the people we have trained there has not been any bad report about them”.



“If you are a prophet and God reveals something to you about your members, you have to deliver the message respectfully or if the revelation is about the country, you have to be in your closet and pray and intercede for the country.

Don’t say the prophecy in a manner that will bring fear and panic into the country”, he stated.



He also said that Schambach International Ministerial Council (SIMC) was set up to help upcoming men and women of God without fathers in the Kingdom business with advice and direction to change the fake prophets’ tag hanging on the prophetic ministry and other ministries.



“Most of the fake or wayward pastors and prophets do not have fathers to monitor, advise and mentor them. We also have many fathers in the body of Christ in this country that if you are new in the face of the Kingdom of God, you cannot go to their end”.



“…God gave me this vision 20 years ago that I should set up this Council to bring sanity into the prophetic ministry. I have been a prophet for three decades and I have never scammed or engaged in any amorous act with people’s wives or any woman.



He however mentioned that 30 people graduated from the Schambach Theological College after going through six months of the intensive school of prayer and the school of prophets.



Out of the 30 graduates, five were Apostles, three were Reverend Ministers, 15 were Prophets, six were Pastors and one was a graduate of the School of Prayer.

“Our doors are opened to everyone who desires knowledge, the fear of God and anointing for the work of God without corruption. The school is there for knowledge, anointing and impartation”, he said.



Schambach Theological College was established in August 2003 and will be celebrating 20 years of leadership training next year.



The College has trained about 15,000 leaders including Archbishops and Bishops in the work of God both locally and internationally.



The college is purposely for training men and women of God to go to the field to do the will of God and do it well. This is the ultimate purpose and vision of the Kingdom of God.