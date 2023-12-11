Ghana’s democratic stability under threat – John Mahama restates

General News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama says Ghana’s democratic stability is being threatened.



He says Ghana is faced with a triple helix problem that threatens the stability of our democracy, namely, a financial crisis, severe unemployment, and unprecedented levels of

corruption.



John Dramani Mahama is of the view that without an economic revamp, we cannot hope to make any mark in our massive unemployment crisis, which is leading many of our young people down the road of despair.



The Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was speaking at the 9th Ghana CEO Network Business Cocktail on Thursday, December 07, 2023, when he made this known.



He indicated that we cannot continue the business-as-usual way of doing things indicating that Ghanaians must think outside the box.



John Dramani Mahama indicated that Ghana must enhance efficiency by optimizing available resources, including infrastructure and human resources.