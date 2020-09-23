Politics of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Ghana's debt stock is GH¢250 billion, how can striking nurses be paid? - Kwesi Pratt asks

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has bemoaned the administration of Ghana under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Kwesi Pratt is unhappy that the government is using the country's revenues to settle its mounting debts.



According to him, "three-quarters of all the revenues and grants that governments accumulates go into the payment of debts".



Kwesi Pratt was discussing the nurses and midwives' current strike.



The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) which comprises all public sector nurses, midwives, Physician Assistants (PAs) and Anesthetists (CRAs) are currently embarked on strike.



To him, one of the reasons why the government is unable to give the health workers better conditions of services is due to its inability to properly manage the economic purse.



He revealed that Ghana's current debt stock is a whopping sum of GH¢250 billion cedis.



"How can the country develop? How can nurses be paid? We are indebted to a whopping 250 billion cedis. If you owe GH¢250 billion and three-quarters of your total national revenue plus grants are used to defray the debt, how can you cater for your people?" he questioned.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Mr. Pratt appealed to the striking nurses and midwives to consider the plight of the innocent Ghanaians who can hardly afford healthcare and resume work.





