Ghana's debt position worst ever in our 4th republican history - Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, Communications Officer of the NDC

The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused President Akufo-Addo of deceiving Ghanaians to garner votes in the 2016 election.



Sammy Gyamfi at a press briefing on Monday said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the time promised to manage the country’s economy better than the Mahama government, however, upon assuming office, it has gone contrary to their pledge.



According to him, the current administration in three and half years has borrowed an amount of ¢138 billion. This, he said, is unacceptable and a sign of Akufo-Addo's betrayal.



“Despite promising to reduce government borrowing, President Akufo-Addo has borrowed more than any government in Ghana’s history, with very little to show. Today, our current debt position is unsustainable and the worst ever in our fourth republican history,” he said.



The Communication Officer stressed that the failure of the Akufo-Addo administration to uphold its campaign promises to reduce government borrowing is just one of the numerous promises it made and has still not fulfilled.



Mr Gyamfi then noted that, with the government’s indiscriminate borrowing, the Akufo-Addo administration has little to show for it.



He alleged that the funds gained from borrowing are mismanaged and misappropriated.

