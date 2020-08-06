Ghana’s coronavirus load now 39,642 with 36,384 recoveries

General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020
Ghana has recorded 567 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total national tally to 39,642.
The new cases were reported in the lab on 3 August 2020.
Some 36,384 of them have recovered and been discharged.
The death toll remains 199.
Currently, the active load is 3,059.
Eight of them are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition.
So far, a total of 407,588 tests have been conducted.
Regional breakdown of coronavirus cases
Greater Accra Region - 20,199
Ashanti Region - 9,747
Western Region - 2,761
Eastern Region - 1,766
Central Region - 1,622
Volta Region - 614
Bono East Region - 536
Western North Region - 526
Bono Region - 439
Northern Region - 424
Ahafo Region - 364
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 203
Upper West Region - 88
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 9
