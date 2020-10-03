General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Ghana's coronavirus death toll up by 2, tally now 303

Ghana's has 494 active cases

Two (2) more persons in the country have succumbed to Coronavirus, sending the death toll to 303, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reports.



35 new infections have also been recorded. This makes the cumulative case count 46,803.



46,006 persons have recovered and/or been discharged, leaving the country with 494 active cases.



Earlier, the active cases stood at 503.



GHS reports that 4 cases are critical, 3 on ventilator while 14 are severe.



Cumulative Cases per Region listed below:



Greater Accra Region - 24,071



Ashanti Region - 10,974



Western Region - 2,969



Eastern Region - 2,412



Central Region - 1,928



Bono East Region - 781



Volta Region - 672



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 527



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 315



Oti Region - 242



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19

