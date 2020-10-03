You are here: HomeNews2020 10 03Article 1076578

General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's coronavirus death toll up by 2, tally now 303

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana's has 494 active cases Ghana's has 494 active cases

Two (2) more persons in the country have succumbed to Coronavirus, sending the death toll to 303, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reports.

35 new infections have also been recorded. This makes the cumulative case count 46,803.

46,006 persons have recovered and/or been discharged, leaving the country with 494 active cases.

Earlier, the active cases stood at 503.

GHS reports that 4 cases are critical, 3 on ventilator while 14 are severe.

Cumulative Cases per Region listed below:

Greater Accra Region - 24,071

Ashanti Region - 10,974

Western Region - 2,969

Eastern Region - 2,412

Central Region - 1,928

Bono East Region - 781

Volta Region - 672

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 527

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 315

Oti Region - 242

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter