General News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Ghana’s coronavirus death toll hits 161

Eight more persons have died of COVID-19 raising Ghana’s death toll from 153 to 161, according to the Ghana Health Service’s website.

A total of 691 new virus infections have been confirmed bringing the country’s case count to 31,057.

The figures represent the results of samples taken between 17th June and 20th July 2020 for testing.

According to the data, 27,801 patients have recovered and/ discharged. There are however 3,095 active cases, per the data on the Service’s website.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 16,068

Ashanti Region – 7,267

Western Region – 2,467

Central Region – 1,328

Eastern Region – 1,214

Volta Region – 568

Bono Region – 421

Bono East Region – 413

Northern Region – 302

Western North Region – 298

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 172

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9

